Jobs at risk as Iceland launches review of management structure

Frozen food retailer Iceland has launched a review of its management structure, in a move that could see some roles axed.



The supermarket said it will review the structure to ensure it is running the “business as efficiently and economically as possible”.



The review is ongoing and no final decisions have been made, although no in-store jobs will be affected, the retailer said.



In a statement today Iceland said there were no plans for “major reductions” across its 25,000-strong UK workforce, but said a review of its management structure has recently begun.



In its latest available financial results, for the year ended 29 March, Iceland’s parent company reported that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell by £13m, while sales jumped 4.5 per cent to £3.08bn.



Last week, both Sainsbury’s and Morrisons announced that management roles would be axed.



Hundreds of management roles will be cut at Sainsbury’s as it attempts to further integrate its supermarket business with Argos, which it bought in 2016 in a £1.4bn deal.



Sainsbury’s said it has reduced its senior leadership team by 20 per cent since March.



Meanwhile, 3,000 management positions will be cut at Morrisons after the grocer launched a restructuring plan to create more shop floor roles.



In total, 7,000 new hourly paid positions will be created in stores, resulting in net new jobs of 4,000, the retailer said.

