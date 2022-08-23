Iceland to launch energy price labelling on food as households battle sky-high energy bills

Iceland will launch energy saving cooking guidance on packaging this autumn, as it partners with an energy firm on providing cost-cutting tips to households.

Through a joint campaign, Iceland and Utilita are carrying out a dramatic overhaul of the supermarket’s own-product packaging to focus on energy efficient cooking methods.

From early next month, the ‘Shop Smart, Cook Savvy’ collaboration will see a national consumer awareness tour, with a Utilita roadshow pitching up outside Iceland stores.

The announcement comes ahead of Friday’s energy price cap declaration on the maximum amount energy suppliers can charge households from October.

The typical household’s energy bill is anticipated to hit £3,554 a year from October, according to consultancy Cornwall Insight.

Energy regulator Ofgem is also expected to introduce a price cap in January of £4,650.

“For as long as we can remember, our kitchens have been designed around the oven being the main cooking method, which isn’t the case for many households today,” Bill Bullen, Utilita Founder and CEO said.

Bullen continued: “Much more economical cooking appliances such as air fryers, slow cookers and microwaves have become increasingly more popular. However, the cooking instructions on food packets haven’t reflected this.”

“As experts in energy behaviour change, we know that consumers need to know in pounds and pence what their actions will save them,” Archie Lasseter, Utilita’s sustainability lead added.