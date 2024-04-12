Jim Culloty: Grand National is not scary at all!

Jim Culloty on Bindaree (green) jumps the fence at Bechers Brook on the way to winning the Grand National at Aintree

THE GRAND National was one of Jim Culloty’s favourite, and apparently easiest, races as a jockey, winning the 2002 renewal aboard Bindaree.

Looking back on his previous rides in the race, Culloty revealed that he wasn’t at all scared by facing some of the biggest fences that National Hunt racing has to offer.

Culloty, speaking on behalf of NewBettingOffers.co.uk about the Grand National, said: “The Grand National is not a scary race at all. Compare it to riding Best Mate in the Gold Cup; I was on the best horse, the best jumper, who was always going to win unless I messed it up. You really have to focus on every other horse in the race to make sure they don’t mess up your chances.

“The Grand National is more like a cavalry charge and at least if you get brought down it is usually not your fault. You can go out to enjoy yourself for the first circuit, then you start to get more into the race in the second circuit.

“I rode Village King two years running in the race and fell of him the first year, then the second year I ended up still on the horse’s back when he was stood on top of the Canal Turn! There’s no pressure in the National, you just go out there and enjoy yourself.

Despite riding a fabulous race on board of Bindaree, Culloty emphasised the importance of the horse in racing’s biggest contest: “The Grand National is all about having the right horse. The first horse I ever rode in the race was good enough to run a nice race, but he used to land very steep over his jumps which is no good for the Grand National because there is a drop after every jump. He jumped the first perfectly, landed very steep and fell. I was walking back in and a punter shouted at me ‘he jumped it perfectly, when did you think he was going to fall?’ and I shouted back ‘when I saw him entered!’.”

Aintree Racecourse experiences a buzz like no other during the Grand National meeting, especially on Saturday.

Culloty is no stranger to that atmosphere and is all too aware of the popularity of the race, saying: “The Grand National is right up there with the most watched sporting events in the world. People in America, Australia and China tune into it and even if people don’t have a television they’ll go somewhere to be able to watch the National and they’ll have a bet on!

“Everybody has a bet on the National! Whether they’re in a sweepstake at work or with their sports team, everybody watches it. It is simply a massive sporting event.”