Jet2 orders 35 Airbus planes for £3.4bn to meet travel demand

Jet2 has ordered 35 A320 neo aircraft for $3.9bn (£3.4bn) from Airbus as it remains confident demand for package holidays will continue to surge over the next decade.

The deal comes on the heels of Jet2 placing an order for 36 A321 neo last year – its first purchase from Airbus after years of loyalty to Boeing.

The low-cost carrier announced today that, under the agreement with Airbus, the order could be extended up to 71 planes, for a total value of $8bn.

Commenting on the deal, Jefferies analysts said: “Jet2 should benefit from good brand perception, operational flexibility and a strong balance sheet, with a potential tailwind from regulatory reform.”

Executive chairman Philip Meeson said the order reflected the confidence Jet2 has in its package-holiday proposition.

“We are delighted to build on our existing relationship with Airbus and to have placed this additional aircraft order which provides the company with certainty of supply well into the next decade,” he said.

Despite inflationary pressures and the cost-of-living crisis biting into customers’ pockets, Jet2 bosses have recently said consumer appetite for travel remains high.

Meeson told investors during Jet2’s AGM that winter 2022/2023 forward bookings were “satisfactory”, with average load factors matching 2019 levels.