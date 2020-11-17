Jeremy Corbyn set to be readmitted to Labour by ruling body

Jeremy Corbyn is reportedly set to be readmitted to the Labour party after being suspended for his comments on antisemitism.

The Guardian is reporting that the former Labour leader will be readmitted, after a committee of the party’s ruling NEC voted in favour of bringing him back.

The former Labour leader was suspended weeks ago for saying the party’s antisemitism problem had been exaggerated for political gain in response to a report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

Corbyn was issued with a “reminder of values” by the NEC today for his comments, which is the lowest level of sanction he could have received.

The Islington North MP released a statement this morning to say “concerns about antisemitism are neither ‘exaggerated’ nor ‘overstated'”, however he did not apologise for previous comments he had made.

“The point I wished to make was that the vast majority of Labour Party members were and remain committed anti-racists deeply opposed to antisemitism,” he said.

“I fully support Keir Starmer’s decision to accept all the EHRC recommendations in full and, in accordance with my own lifelong convictions, will do what I can to help the Party move on, united against antisemitism which has been responsible for so many of history’s greatest crimes against humanity.”

The decision will likely reignite a flaring of factional tensions within the party, with the Jewish Labour Movement already deriding the decision.

One Labour shadow cabinet member told City A.M. that it will now be up to Corbyn to show a change in behaviour in the coming months.

“He has a history of these kind of statements and this isn’t just a one-off,” they said.

“Saying sorry really isn’t enough and he needs to show with his actions he understands.”

Members of the left faction of the party had organised a series of events to call for Corbyn’s reinstatement, with figures such as Richard Burgon and Diane Abbott leading the charge.

“He always stood with us. We must stand with him,” Abbott said.

In reaction to the imminent reinstatement Amanda Milling MP, co-chairman of the Conservative Party, said: “Keir Starmer is failing to stand up for British Jews.

“By allowing Jeremy Corbyn back into the Labour Party he is sending a message that the shameful antisemitism of recent years should be allowed to continue.