Jennie Formby resigns as Labour general secretary

Jennie Formby has resigned as general secretary of the Labour Party after two years in the role.

Formby, a Jeremy Corbyn ally, announced her resignation in a statement today, citing a change in leadership as the reason for her departure.

The vacant post will be filled by the party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC), which includes new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and new deputy leader Angela Rayner.

“When I applied for the role of general secretary in 2018 it was because I wanted to support Jeremy Corbyn, who inspired so many people to get involved in politics with his message of hope, equality and peace,” she said.

“It has been a huge privilege to be general secretary of the largest political party in Europe for the last two years, but now we have a new leadership team it is the right time to step down.

“I would like to thank Jeremy, our members and my staff colleagues who have given me so much support during what has been a very challenging period, in particular when I was suffering from ill health.

“I wish Keir and Angela the very best of luck in taking the party forward and leading Labour to victory at the next General Election”.

Starmer thanked Formby for her service and for the “professional efforts she has made in advancing the cause she has fought all her life for”.

“Jennie has led our party’s organisation with commitment and energy through a period of political upheaval, including a snap General Election last year,” he said.

“I wish her the very best for the future.”

Rayner added: “As a trade unionist and party activist as well as general secretary, Jennie has been a great servant of our movement for many years and blazed a trail as one of our highest achieving women.”

Formby’s appointment as general secretary was seen as a boon for the left of the party and confirmation of the faction’s control over the main levers of the party machinery.

She led an NEC that was a majority of Corbyn supporters, however the tide has now been turned after three moderates were elected to the body earlier this year.

Starmer also appointed three of his allies to the NEC as he was elected leader.

Formby was widely criticised for her role in the party’s ongoing antisemitism scandal and will be scrutinised in the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s investigation into the party.

A BBC Panorama episode last year accused her of interfering with the party’s complaints process in several high-profile cases dealing with antisemitism allegations.