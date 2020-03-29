Jefferies Group finance chief dies of coronavirus complications

Investment bank Jefferies Group said today that its chief financial officer had died from coronavirus complications.

Peg Broadbent, 56, was based in New York but grew up in London and qualified as an accountant in the UK with PwC.

Chief executive Rich Handler and president Brian Friedman said: “We are heartbroken and grieve that our friend and colleague, Peg Broadbent, has passed away from coronavirus complications.”

The bank said Teri Gendron, finance head of Jefferies Financial Group, has been appointed as interim chief financial officer and chief accounting officer of the group.

Broadbent is survived by his wife Hayley and their children Sebastian and Grace, and his older children Anna, Sophie and Charlie.

The bank’s statement said: “The loss of Peg is incredibly personal for us as he was a member of our own extended family. For over a dozen years, Peg has been our CFO and partner, and helped us build Jefferies from less than half its current size, and navigate through hard times and good times.

“He has also been a much-loved and respected leader to the incredible global team that provides the support, foundation and glue across our firm.”

New York is the epicentre of the US coronavirus outbreak, with the state today reporting today that coronavirus-related deaths in New York increased by 237 in the past day, reaching a total of 965 since the outbreak began.