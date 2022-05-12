JD Sports sales go up but group remains aware of headwinds

JD Sports’ sales went up 5 per cent.

Sports retailer JD Sports has announced an increase in sales but said it remained aware of market volatility and possible headwinds looming ahead.

In the first 14 weeks ended 7 May, JD Sports’ revenues went up 5 per cent on the same period last year, as the group was left almost unscathed by a shortfall in the supply of footwear styles.

The group – which is expected to deliver £940m worth of profits for FY22, said profits for the year ending 28 January 2023 would be at least as equal.

Despite the positive results, JD said it remained “conscious of the headwinds that prevail at this time including the general global macro-economic and geopolitical situation.”