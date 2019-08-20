JCB charges ahead with ‘historic’ electric digger

JCB marked an “historic moment” in digger manufacturing today, as its new electric version of the iconic yellow digger rolled off the production line.

The firm is moving into full production with the construction industry’s first fully electric mini excavator, with 50 machines already having gone out to customers around the world.

Read more: JCB digs out £65m for sixth Indian factory as manufacturer continues expansion

The 19C-1E model will continue production at JCB’s compact products factory in Derbyshire, with orders coming in from across Europe and North America.

The machine is five times quieter than its diesel counterpart and can be fully charged in under two hours. The model is expected to be a big hit with companies working inside buildings, or in emissions and noise-sensitive areas, such as in cities.

Fully charged, the 19C-1E can put in a typical full day’s shift for a mini excavator, said the firm.

JCB chief innovation officer Tim Burnhope said: “In urban environments in particular, contractors are understandably very keen to operate zero emissions equipment whenever possible, including outdoors.

Read more: JCB digs up rising sales as firm hails manufacturing market rebound

“I’m delighted that the model is now in full production after successful feedback from customers in many key markets during the evaluation stage.”

JCB compact products’ managing director Robert Winter said: “This is a historic moment for JCB and for JCB Compact Products. We are delighted to go into full production with the industry’s first fully electric mini excavator. The machine has a very promising future ahead of it.”

Main image: JCB