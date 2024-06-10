Jazz Emu at Soho Theatre: TikTok star is Politely gormless

Jazz Emu, the character created by Archie Henderson, is not my cup of tea but he may be yours. Let me tell you what he is up to at The Soho Theatre Downstairs and you can make your mind up.

Firstly, if you know who Jazz Emu is, you are likely to: 1) already have booked a ticket for his newest show, Knight Fever, 2) split your infinitives, 3) wear 70’s garb in your time off and, 4) collect synthesisers and melodicas. You really don’t need or care about my opinion.

If, conversely, you are reading this review because you’ve never heard of him or have, but you’re at the age where can no longer put a face to every pop singer’s name, or you’ve overheard your grandkids mention him and feel you need an in, then I’ll be as fair as possible to the many talents at play.

I understand his following is cultish and, for the most part, lives online, split evenly between YouTubers and TikTokers: that’s Millennials and Gen-Z in old money.

My first exposure to his show also revealed: a talent for farce, great political awareness, sharp observational humour, a lovely singing voice and a musical talent that would have placed him easily on the charts a the start of the 80s. He’s quite dashing, too, in bouncy locks and a slim physique sewn into tight-fitting shirt and gently flared trousers.

An hour and ten minutes of Jazz Emu will pass very quickly, leaving you in a spin, asking yourself: what exactly is this?

Knight fever is a take-down of the desperate lengths creatives will go to in search for knighthood and a send up of the many PR firms promising a sure-fire way to get the nomination in front of the right people, fast-tracking the chances of a gong for a hefty fee.

The narrative progresses mixing his own songs, a bewildered Jazz Emu who dumbly believes in the good in all and relies on one such firms, and a fun backing live band. Apple’s Siri has a good little part, too. I am not spoiling the ins and outs but an hour and ten minutes will pass very quickly, leaving you in a spin, bemusedly asking yourself: what exactly is this?

Archie Henderson has many talents and combines them well, but undershoots his targets. His Jazz Emu is politely gormless when there is so much more he could be. Let’s hope for a further evolution towards an edgier form of satire.

• Jazz Emu is on at Soho Theatre Downstairs until 22 June