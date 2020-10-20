JaxJox promises to revolutionise your home workout

There couldn’t be a better time for a home fitness solution like JaxJox to hit the market.

The unprecedented lockdown of society over the last seven months will have ripple effects that will be studied by scientists, psychologists and historians for decades to come. Among the most fascinating – if not alarming – will be the long term impact on our health.

Even with most businesses now reopened, access to gyms is still uncertain from one week to the next and many of us are still working from home, an unnecessary commute from the nearest Virgin Active or PureGym. Still, that hasn’t stopped us from craving a return to the days when walking up a flight of stairs didn’t remind us quite so viscerally of our own mortality.

Enter JaxJox, an upcoming home fitness solution that promises to reshape the way we work out. After raising a total of £13.3m from investors including former Saracens chairman Nigel Wray, the compact home gym claims to be the first product on the market to incorporate connected free weights with real time tracking of reps, power and other metrics.

The unit comes with a 43” touchscreen TV that can rotate horizontally and vertically, and includes both an adjustable connected kettlebell and dumbbells. Other features include a smart push up device and a connected vibrating foam roller.

JaxJox also uses AI to help guide your fitness progression, and allows you to connect with friends and family to motivate you on your fitness journey.

“The fitness space has changed completely since Covid,” says CEO Atul Shah. “Instead of going to the gym, the new normal is working out from home. We experienced a huge upsurge in demand after Covid and the rate at which this category is continuing to grow is incredible.

“It is clear that people are enjoying the flexibility of working out from home and also finding the user experience from using the connected JaxJox products really motivational, allowing them to get fitter quicker.

“It is not only the space saving that is huge, but also the simplicity and speed of using our connected adjustable products. By monitoring performance metrics and using AI, users will get a more holistic view of their health and wellbeing.”

The JaxJox Interactive Studio will be available early next year.