Javid: get Covid booster jabs now to avoid Christmas restrictions

Health secretary Sajid Javid is urging people to get their booster jabs in order to “avoid a return to restrictions” this Christmas.

In an effort to speed the roll out vulnerable and elderly people will now be able to book their jabs a month early – five rather than six months after their second dose. This week 3m over 50s will become eligible to receive their third jabs, adding to the 10m people who have received a booster vaccination so far.

“We know immunity begins to wane after six months, especially for the elderly and the vulnerable, and booster vaccines will top-up their protection to keep people safe over the winter,” said Javid in a statement.

“This truly is a national mission. If we all come together and play our part, we can get through this challenging winter, avoid a return to restrictions and enjoy Christmas,” he added.

The health secretary urged everybody who is eligible for a COVID-19 booster or flu vaccine to take up the offer as a matter of urgency.

Government statistics reveal that 40 per cent of over 50s and 30 per cent of over 80s are yet to receive their third vaccine dose.

It comes as top UK scientists warn the COVID crisis is a “long way from over” and the situation in the UK is “concerning”. In comments to Sky News former SAGE advisor Sir Jeremy Farrar called for booster jabs to counter high levels of Covid transmission in the UK.

Yesterday over 30,000 people tested positive for Covid in a single day while almost 1,200 people have died from the virus this week. Almost 80 per cent of the UK population has received at least two vaccine doses.

Read more: More than 5m receive Covid-19 booster jab in six weeks as rollout picks up the pace