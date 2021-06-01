Jammie Dodgers and Wagon Wheels baker snapped up by Nutella maker Ferrero

Burton’s Biscuits, which bakes the iconic Jammie Dodgers and Wagon Wheels, has been sold to Nutella maker Ferrero for an undisclosed sum.

A unit of the Italian treats maker purchased Burton’s Biscuits from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, which bought the British biscuit maker in 2013.

Ferrero said it will take control of Burton’s production sites in Blackpool, Dorset, Edinburgh, Livingston, Llantarnam and the Isle of Arran.

Burton’s employs around 2,000 people across the sites.

The Wagon Wheels maker posted sales of more than £275m during the last 12 months, Ferrero said in a statement today.

Nick Field, chief executive officer at Burton’s, said: “We are delighted to be joining the Ferrero-related company, and look forward to bringing together the businesses’ complementary brand portfolios, high-quality capabilities, management talents and highly skilled workforces, which offer a compelling strategic rationale and an exciting future for Burton’s.”

In December last year, Ferrero also acquired Essex muesli and snack bar maker Eat Natural.

The Italian food group also owns chocolate business Thorntons, which now operates online and sells through supermarkets after shutting all 61 stores for good during the latest lockdown.

Nick Jansa, senior managing director, Europe, the Middle East and Africa for Ontario Teachers’ said of his company’s disposal:

“We’re proud to have supported Burton’s and overseen the significant growth of this leading UK biscuit manufacturer. Since our investment, Burton’s has implemented key organic growth initiatives and completed a number of strategic acquisitions to further strengthen its portfolio and manufacturing capability.

“Today, and in future as part of the Ferrero family, the company is well positioned for success, with its iconic brands, strong retail relationships and high-quality manufacturing operation.”

