Thorntons to close all UK stores putting 600 jobs at risk

Thorntons has announced it will close all of its stores, putting around 600 jobs at risk.

The chocolatier said this afternoon that it will permanently shutter its 61 branches due to the restrictions on trading during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement the Sheffield-founded brand said lockdown restrictions over the Easter and Christmas period and the shift of customer behaviour to online meant the obstacles were “too severe” to continue trading on the high street.

Thorntons, which was bought by Italian sweet treats maker Ferrero in 2015, said online net sales had soared 71 per cent over the last year. It said e-commerce will remain a “key strategy” for the company.

It will also invest in its grocery partnerships and its international market, the company said.

Thorntons retail director Adam Goddard said: “Like many companies, we have been operating for a long time in a tough and challenging retail environment”.

He added: “Unfortunately like many others, the obstacles we have faced and will continue to face on the high street are too severe and despite our best efforts we have taken the difficult decision to permanently close our retail store estate.

“We will now go into full consultation with our colleagues.”

The chocolates maker was founded in Sheffield in 1911.