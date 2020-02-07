Jaguar Land Rover to reduce production at two British factories

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is set to reduce or stop production on specific days at two of its British factories in the coming weeks.

The British carmaker is looking to cut costs due to falling demand.

JLR saw a 2.3 per cent fall in retail sales in the three months to the end of December.

It is looking to make billions of pounds in savings in response to falling diesel demand around Europe and the tough sales environment in China.

The firm will halt production on set days over a four-week period from the end of February at its Castle Bromwich factory and stop production on some half or full days at its nearby Solihull facility in central England until the end of March.

“The external environment remains challenging for our industry and the company is taking decisive actions to achieve the necessary operational efficiencies to safeguard long-term success,” Jaguar Land Rover said in a statement.

“We have confirmed that Solihull and Castle Bromwich will make some minor changes to their production schedules to reflect fluctuating demand globally, whilst still meeting customer needs.”

The decision is not connected to the coronavirus, however, a spokeswoman said, despite Fiat Chrysler warning on Thursday that a European plant could shut down within the month if Chinese parts suppliers cannot get back to work