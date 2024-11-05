Eurovision boosts Liverpool John Lennon Airport ahead of Jet2 expansion

Liverpool John Lennon Airport was boosted during its latest financial year by the city hosting Eurovision. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Eurovision helped significantly cut the annual loss at the company behind Liverpool John Lennon Airport as a spike in passenger numbers helped turnover take off.

The airport has reported a pre-tax loss of £352,000 for the 12 months to 31 March, 2024, having made a loss of £4.8m in its prior financial year.

Newly-filed accounts with Companies House have also confirmed that turnover at the firm behind Liverpool John Lennon Airport also increased from £38.9m to £44.3m over the same period.

The new documents come after the airport revealed in September that passenger numbers grew by 15 per cent during its latest financial year.

The hub welcomed 4.3m customers in the year, 10 per cent under its pre-pandemic passenger numbers.

Liverpool hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in May 2023.

Read more Passengers provide welcome boost to Newcastle and Liverpool John Lennon airports

Liverpool John Lennon Airport welcomes Jet2

A statement signed off by the board said: “The group continues to focus on providing passengers with a high-quality, cost-effective service and is focused on improving the passenger experience ensuring that there continues to be adequate capacity to meet the growth in demand and creating the platform for profitable returns in the future.

“Costs are continually being managed as the industry continues to recover from the pandemic.”

In May 2023, the airport welcomed Jet2 as its third major carrier with effect from March 2024.

The airline will open 20 routes from Liverpool, of which seven will be new, and operate two aircraft initially with a further two joining from May 2024.

The airport’s parent company is jointly controlled by Peel Investments LJLA (IOM) Limited and Snowball Holdings Bidco Limited who each own 47.1 per cent. Liverpool City Council own the remaining 5.8 per cent.