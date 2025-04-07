Jaguar Land Rover: Donald Trump’s tariffs bring US growth to a screeching halt

Jaguar Land Rover saw an increase in its US sales in the first three months of 2025.

The scale of the impact of Donald Trump’s tariffs facing Jaguar Land Rover has been revealed as the luxury car maker outlined how many vehicles it exported to the US in the first three months of 2025.

The Coventry-headquartered automotive giant saw wholesale volumes in its fourth quarter rise by 14.4 per cent in North America.

The growth has been revealed after Jaguar Land Rover confirmed at the weekend that it will “pause” shipments to the US as it works to “address the new trading terms” of Donald Trump’s tariffs.

A 25 per cent levy on all foreign cars imported into America came into force on Thursday, and a wider “baseline” 10 per cent tariff on goods imported from around the world kicked in on Saturday morning.

In a statement on Saturday, a Jaguar Land Rover spokesperson said: “The USA is an important market for Jaguar Land Rover’s luxury brands.

“As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are taking some short-term actions including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid- to longer-term plans.”

The US wholesale figures have been revealed as part of a raft of data released by Jaguar Land Rover ahead of announcing its full-year results for the 12 months to the end of March 2025 which are due to be published in May.

For its last quarter, the group’s wholesale volumes totalled 111,413 vehicles – excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China joint venture – a rise of 6.7 per cent compared to the prior three months. The figure is also up 1.1 per cent year on year.

Compared to the prior year, wholesale volumes rose by 10.9 per cent in Europe and were flat in the UK at 0.8 per cent.

However, the group suffered a 29.4 per cent slump in China while its overseas sales dropped by 8.1 per cent.

Retail sales for the fourth quarter totalled 108,232 vehicles – including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China joint venture – down 5.1 per cent compared to the fourth quarter last year and up 1.8 per cent compared to the prior three months.

For the full year to the end of March 2025, wholesale volumes totalled 400,898 and retail sales totalled 428,854 – flat at ‑0.1 per cent and ‑0.7 per cent respectively.