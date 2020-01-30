Jaguar Land Rover chief executive Ralf Speth is set to quit the top job at the company this September, according to the Financial Times.

The 65-year-old will vacate his CEO role but remain on the board of Tata Sons, which owns the British car manufacturer brand, it is reported.

While Speth will retain an advisory role at the company, no successor is set to be named when the decision is announced later today, the FT said.

Speth took charge of Jaguar Land Rover in 2010 when Tata bought the brand from Ford. Since then Speth has spearheaded growth into new markets and a much wider range of vehicles.

JLR now has production plants in the US, China and further afield. Meanwhile JLR has introduced new models like the electric Jaguar I-Pace.

However, the company has struggled amid the US-China trade war. It was badly hit by a severe downturn in China car sales. Jaguar Land Rover has responded with an initiative to cut around £2.5bn of costs, which could lead to thousands of job losses.

That helped the firm return to profit last year.

“Speth’s contract expires in September and he will step down then,” Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, said. “It’s the end of a job well done leading the turnaround from obscurity to one of the most respected car-brands.

“It makes sense that Speth would want to hand over the baton as Jaguar Land Rover transitions to electric vehicles. We suspect this could also be a pre-cursor to another takeover, perhaps by BMW.”

More to follow.