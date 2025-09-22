Jack Whitehall: Comedian’s fortune swells after Netflix special

Jack Whitehall’s fortune jumped by more than £1m during 2024. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The fortune amassed by comedian Jack Whitehall jumped by more than £1m in 2024, new documents have revealed.

Through his company Jackpot Productions, the comic’s wealth grew from £11.4m to £12.7m during the firm’s latest financial year.

The latest figure has been published in new accounts filed with Companies House.

Jackpot Productions was set up in January 2009 not long after Jack Whitehall appeared on his first TV show, Celebrity Big Brother’s Big Mouth.

The business counts Jack Whitehall as its main director while his father and mother, Hilary and Michael Whitehall, are also listed directors.

Jack Whitehall’s wealth in the rise

According to its website, Jackpot Productions is a producer of “high-end scripted comedy, international formats and premium documentaries for global streamers and broadcasters”.

It was founded by Jack Whitehall and executive producer Richard Ackerman.

The company has produced a series of Jack Whitehall-led shows including Travels with my Father and Fatherhood with my Father.

It has also produced Bad Education and Jamie and Harry’s World Cup Challenge for Sky.

The increase in Jack Whitehall’s fortune in 2024 comes after his wealth grew by nearly £2m in 2023.

In 2024, Jack Whitehall appeared in a Christmas-themed special on Amazon Prime Video as well as a four-part special on Netflix involving himself and his father.

Earlier this year, City AM reported that the production company co-founded by fellow comedian Jack Dee was looking to partner with streaming giants amid the declining linear TV industry.

Open Mike Productions makes the likes of Live at the Apollo and The Last Leg.

Previous shows have included Alan Carr Chatty Man and Friday Night with Jonathan Ross.

At the time, The Last leg maker said its production turnover had fallen in the year by £2m to £7.9m “due to a reduced number of productions which is due to the reduced number of entertainment commissions across the industry”.