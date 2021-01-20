City of London Police have made two arrests after discovering a huge cannabis factory in the basement of a commercial property in the Square Mile.

The 826 plant farm was the first cannabis factory ever found in the City, with the unusually quiet streets of the financial district providing a discreet location.

However police were alerted to a “strong smell of cannabis” on 13 January.

Police obtained a warrant to enter the non-residential premises in Throgmorton Street the following day and destroyed the factory.

Two arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Authorities destroyed the 826 plants .Photo credit: City of London Police

Temporary detective inspector Andy Spooner said: “This is the first cannabis factory in the City, no doubt being set up in response to fewer people being out and about during the pandemic who might have noticed any unusual activity.

“However, this demonstrates that City of London Police continues to actively police the Square Mile, bearing down on any crime committed here.”

“We have made two arrests and our enquiries continue.”

