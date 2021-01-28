It’s retail traders, Jim, but not as you know it!

Crypto at a Glance

If Bitcoin is f*ck you money, does that make GameStop a f*ck you stock? All eyes this week have been on Reddit traders, who have arrived at the blackjack tables fully armed with their sacks of pennies and battered old card counting books, ready to bankrupt the casino through sheer numbers and cunning. Cryptocurrency has been turning monkeys into millionaires for a while, but it’s nice to have a bit of company at the table. Is this the lesson that Wall Street has been waiting for? If you’re looking for a more secure investment, Melvin, come and check out Bitcoin.

It seems that all the excitement has distracted everyone from the crypto markets somewhat, which has been plodding along pretty serenely by all accounts. Bitcoin continues to trade in that valley between $30k-$35k, while Ethereum is still hovering just below that $1300 mark. In the spirit of the week, only Doge is making a real impact and is up over 40% in the last 24 hours. With everyone busy trading nostalgia stocks, how will we end the week?

In the Markets

The Bitcoin Economy

What bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, 27 January, 2020, at a price of $30,432.55 – down from $32,569.85 the day before. That’s the fourth green candle day in a row, although these incremental climbs are very restrained for Bitcoin.



The daily high yesterday was $32,564.03 and the daily low was $29,367.14.

This time last year, the price of bitcoin closed the day at $8,909.82. In 2019, it was $3,583.97.

As of today, buying bitcoin has been profitable for…

99.9% of all days since 2013-04-28.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation is currently , up from $592,257,167,594. It’s back above the Taiwanese Semiconductor guys, but there’s quite a bit of air until we’re back up there with the likes of Facebook and Tesla again. The market cap of gold today is $11.721 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The volume traded over the last 24 hours was $67,576,798,880, up from $57,788,042,739 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of bitcoin over the last 30 days is 97.75%.

Fear and Greed Index

The sentiment Index has dropped back into boring-old Greed, down from 78 to 55. After months in Extreme Greed, it’s been a turbulent week for sentiment, which has been flung from 78 to 40 and back again. It seems the market is still figuring out where it wants to go next, though it’s important to note that Greed is still a bullish indicator.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance is currently 63.51. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on 8 January, 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 45.24. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Google trends

The trend in Google searches over the last 90 days. Google shows this chart on a relative basis with a max score of 100 on the day that had the most Google searches for that keyword. The latest score is 36– taken from 25 January.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“When I first heard about Bitcoin, I thought it was impossible. How can you have a purely digital currency? Can’t I just copy your hard drive and have your bitcoins? I didn’t understand how that could be done, and then I looked into it and it was brilliant.”

Jeff Garzik, CEO of Bloq

What they said yesterday…

Congratulations to Miami

The City of Miami believes in #Bitcoin and I’m working day and night to turn Miami into a hub for crypto innovation.



Proud to say Miami is the first municipal government to host Satoshi’s White Paper on government site. @balajis @tyler @cameron @APompliano pic.twitter.com/DBOni23ynY — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) January 27, 2021

The energy is definitely with the retail traders

*Stock market hits record highs at a time of record lines for food banks*

"well, the rich just know how to invest"



*Regular people game the same system through GameStop*

"we must stop this immediately" — Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) January 27, 2021

Charles Hoskinson weighs in

Wall Street – > we can't handle real markets. Give us some time for the rigged players to catch up and recover. This is bad comedy https://t.co/iTHmSjALpg — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) January 28, 2021

True

It’s funny how bitcoin is a sleepy institutional asset in 2021 while the stock market is a volatile casino for retail — Frank Chaparro (@fintechfrank) January 27, 2021

