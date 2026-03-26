ITRS Unveils Agentic AI Capabilities Built for Mission-Critical, Regulated IT Operations

ITRS, a real-time observability company, today announced a new set of AI-powered SRE agents to help IT operations teams identify and resolve incidents faster and with fewer resources. Using proprietary agents capable of analyzing telemetry data in real-time, SREs and application support professionals can dramatically reduce mean time to identification and resolution of IT outages across mission-critical technology systems.

Built on a new agentic AI layer across the ITRS real-time observability platform, the SRE agents augment IT teams with:

Recommendations grounded in transparent reasoning, so operators can see why an action is suggested and stay in control of decisions.

An agnostic inference architecture, giving clients flexibility to use their own models and benchmark performance using an in-product evaluation framework.

Continuous ingestion of live telemetry data (metrics, events, logs, and traces), so every recommendation is informed by real-time operational context.

”Agentic AI is becoming a cornerstone of resilience in complex, high-demanding IT environments where reliability is both business critical and regulated,” said Ryan Terpstra, CEO of ITRS. “Our SRE agents help IT operations teams spot issues earlier and get to the root cause in seconds and minutes, meaning fewer outages, faster recovery, and less client impact.”

As organizations increase agentic AI adoption, automation can advance faster than governance. ITRS addresses this by prioritizing evidence-based reasoning and enterprise-grade controls, supporting teams responsible for complex, always-on production environments.

The initial release includes:

Root cause analysis (RCA) agent , correlating metrics, events, logs, and traces to surface evidence-based root-cause candidates with clear explanations.

, correlating metrics, events, logs, and traces to surface evidence-based root-cause candidates with clear explanations. Support agent , delivering natural-language, context-aware assistance across Geneos and ITRS Analytics to accelerate onboarding, configuration, and troubleshooting.

, delivering natural-language, context-aware assistance across Geneos and ITRS Analytics to accelerate onboarding, configuration, and troubleshooting. Website monitoring agent, automatically identifying monitoring gaps across web assets and generating the right synthetic monitors with clear, actionable recommendations to reduce mean time to identification.

“Agentic AI must work in the realities of production environments — where uptime, auditability, and accountability matter,” Terpstra continued. “Our approach enables automation that improves operational resilience without compromising compliance.”

These capabilities are available today in beta. ITRS is working closely with early adopters to shape ongoing enhancements and future releases.

For more information, visit https://www.itrsgroup.com/.

About ITRS

ITRS provides real-time monitoring, analytics, and observability solutions that help financial institutions and enterprises ensure operational resilience, performance, and compliance. Trusted by leading banks and global multi-brand enterprises, ITRS enables teams to detect, diagnose, and resolve issues before they impact their customers or their business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260326535279/en/

Contact

itrs@aspectusgroup.com

Abstract

ITRS unveils agentic AI capabilities built for mission-critical, regulated IT operations

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