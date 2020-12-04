Italian energy giant Eni enters UK offshore wind market via £405m SSE deal

Italy’s Eni is buying a 20 per cent stake in the Dogger Bank Wind Farm project from Norway’s Equinor and Britain’s SSE as it seeks to gain expertise in the sector and cut its greenhouse gas emissions 80 per cent by 2050.

The project off the northeast coast of England is expected to become the world’s largest offshore wind farm, helping the companies achieve their climate targets.

Eni’s investment in the development was for a combined £405m pounds, the companies said on Friday.

“Entering the offshore wind market in Northern Europe is a great opportunity to gain further skills in the sector thanks to the collaboration with two of the industry’s leading companies,” Eni chief executive Claudio Descalzi said.

Along with many other oil majors Eni plans to massively increase its renewable power generation to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and meet internal climate targets. It plans to have more than 55 gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2050, up from less than 1 GW in 2019.

Eni has already formed a joint venture with Norway’s HitecVision to take part in an offshore wind power tender in Norway next year.

SSE and Equinor said they would each realise 200 million pounds from the Dogger Bank sale, which is expected to be completed in early 2021 subject to regulatory and lender approvals, while still holding a combined 80% stake.

“Once again, we have demonstrated Equinor’s ability to create value from renewables projects,” Paal Eitrheim, the company’s head of New Energy Solutions, said.