Italy’s competition regulator has today launched six investigations into the cloud storage services of Apple, Google and Dropbox, over concerns of misuse of data.

The country’s Competition and Markets Authority said it had received several complaints about allegedly unfair commercial practices by Apple’s iCloud, Google Drive and Dropbox.

The authority said in a statement that the proceedings relate to “alleged improper commercial practices and the possible inclusion of unfair clauses in contract conditions” by the cloud storage services.

The regulator also said it is looking into complaints of violations of Italy’s Consumer Rights Directive, a data protection law.

The investigations will explore whether the trio failed to properly inform users of how they collect and use data for commercial purposes. In Dropbox’s case, the watchdog is also looking at whether the cloud storage company gave unclear instructions to users on how to exit their contracts or handle out-of-court dispute settlements.

Apple, Google and Dropbox did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The probes follow a larger push from the European Commission to get tech companies to simplify their terms and conditions to make them easier for users to understand.

Facebook clarified its terms and conditions last year, after coming under pressure from officials. It also made some corrections, such as adapting its power to unilaterally amend contracts.

The offices of Apple and Amazon in Italy were raided earlier this summer as part of a separate competition probe, which alleges the two worked together on anti-competitive sales of Apple hardware products and Beats headphones.