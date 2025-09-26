‘It was a dream come true to buy a Shared Ownership home with So Resi’

Iryna and Anthony got onto the housing ladder in 2023 with a 10% share with SO Resi in Cambourne

“After almost a decade of being treated poorly by the rental system, it was a dream come true to be able to have a place to call our own at SO Resi Cambourne. We moved back to the UK from Vietnam in 2014, and when we returned it was like the property market had been turned on its head in terms of affordability.

“We had lots of issues with our rental property and there was the problem of not being able to save on the side whilst shelling out extortionate costs to the landlord. Eventually we were served a no fault Section 21 notice, and through the help of friends and family we were able to get back on our feet and start looking to take a step onto the property ladder.

“It of course wasn’t an easy choice to end my career as a teacher to care for my daughter, but it was the right one. During the early years, when we were in rented accommodation, I think it was particularly challenging as the space never really felt like ours. Now we have a much better home with well-planned living spaces and this is mostly due to the option of purchasing with a 10% share. It has allowed for a family of our size to buy a substantial space which we can call our own.

“Our daughter feels more relaxed, and it is a positive environment for her. She has her own room which gives her independence, we have an open plan lounge and kitchen for socialising, and a garden for her to play in. Our sons are also able to cycle to their schools and make use of the amenities close by. It is incredibly cliché, but Shared Ownership has changed our lives and we are set to be here for a very long time, and hope to buy more shares in our home.

“Another positive of the scheme is the ability to staircase. As we were able to purchase a 10% share, we aim to save the extra money on what we would have spent on extortionate rents to buy more shares in our home. SO Resi have also been an excellent company to buy through. For people looking to get on the property ladder, the housing market can be a complex and daunting place, but we have managed to navigate it after being trapped in the rental market for decades – it is never too late to purchase a home.”

