It is the death of sustainability as merciless cost of living mayhem pushes UK firms into survival mode

With the cost of living crisis predicted to continue for the foreseeable, nearly 8 in ten Brits are now worried about how the ongoing mayhem is going to negatively impact the environment.

In fact, a third of all British business owners have dropped sustainability as a priority with just less than one in five still focused on maintaining their green credentials as inflation in the industry skyrockets.

The desire among consumers to make eco-conscious swaps is still relatively strong, however, with over half wanting to make more significant changes to their lifestyle in a bid to live more sustainably, with 47 per cent feeling this at mealtimes particularly, the research by B Corp recipe box Gousto found.

In a bid to be more sustainable in the home in recent years, Brits have already made conscious changes to their diet.

Gousto found that 25 per cent of Brits said they have cut down on meat in their diet, 13 per cent have cut down on dairy and more than one in ten under 44s have switched to recipe boxes to reduce household food waste.