Israel: Woman ‘critical’ and at least 11 injured in stabbing and car-ramming attacks near Tel Aviv

A member of Israeli police inspects a damaged car following a suspected ramming attack in the central town of Raanana, on January 15, 2024. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

A 70-year-old woman has been left in a “critical condition” following attacks in a city near Tel Aviv, in Israel.

Emergency services report more than a dozen casualties are being treated after two separate incidents in Raanana, believed to have been a stabbing and a car-ramming attack.

It comes amid heightened regional tensions over Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, while the UK and US carried out air strikes on Houthi militants in Yemen after attacks on ships.

A police spokesperson, Eli Levy, told Army Radio, according to Reuters: “We still cannot declare with certainty that this was a terrorist attack.”

Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA), the national emergency medicine service, posted on X, formerly Twitter: “EMTs and paramedics treating 11 casualties in varying conditions.”

The attacks took place at 1.34pm and 1.44pm, with the second attack reportedly a car-ram.

On the car ram, MDA posted: “EMTs are treating and evacuating 14 casualties.

“70 year old female in critical condition, 34 and 16-year-old males in serious condition with head and limb injuries, eight in moderate condition and three in mild condition.”

The stabbing took place at Hacharoshet Street and the car-ram attack at Ahuza Street, both in Raanana.

Reuters are reporting 13 injuries, while Israeli media is describing the motive as unclear.

More to follow.