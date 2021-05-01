Isolation rules axed for care home residents in England taking low-risk trips

Care home residents will be able to leave their home for low-risk trips without having to isolate for 14 days afterwards.

The rules will be relaxed in England from Tuesday, and will mean those in care homes can go for walks or garden visits without self-isolation.

Read more: ‘Escape mutation’ in Covid strain discovered in Angola able to evade Coronavirus antibodies

Coronavirus cases have fallen dramatically in the UK in recent weeks, with now only around one in 1,000 having Covid.

The latest statistics showed a 40 per cent drop in cases from the previous week, despite the reopening of hospitality outdoors and non-essential shops.

Under the new rules residents will have to be accompanied by care home staff or by up to two nominated visitors, and social distancing rules must be followed throughout their trip.

Read more: India’s daily COVID-19 cases pass 400,000 for first time as second wave worsens

Residents will only be allowed inside to use the toilet, and public transport should be avoided where possible.

They will also not be allowed to meet in groups.

Sky News reported the government was threatened with legal action before the soon-to-be introduced changes, with family members claiming the existing rules were “barbaric”.