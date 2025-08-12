Islington’s Laki Kane to shut months after relaunch

Photo credit: Laki Kane

The iconic cocktail bar in the heart of Islington is preparing to close its doors for good, just months after its much-anticipated relaunch.

Laki Kane, a vibrant tropical cocktail bar and Thai restaurant, has long been a fixture of the N7 postcode, renowned for its lively bottomless brunches and unforgettable late-night parties.

The bar, opened in 2018, wasn’t a stranger to awards, having secured several, including Time Out’s Best Bar in Islington and GQ’s Bar of the Week.

Nevertheless, loyal customers received an email yesterday announcing that the bar will close and vanish from Upper Street on September 1.

“This may be goodbye for now… but the story isn’t over. From all of us down in paradise, thank you for the laughs, the late nights, and a whole lot of rum,” the notice added.

Laki Kane’s relaunch

This comes after the cocktail bar’s major relaunch in April under new management, featuring a refreshed venue and a new Caribbean-inspired menu.

The business even enlisted an external PR firm to promote its relaunch party, which took place at the end of May.

According to full accounts filed up to 31 March 2024 on Companies House, Laki Kane’s financial position worsened over the year, shifting from net assets of £15,705 in 2023 to net liabilities of £9,139 in 2024.

Retail businesses in London—especially bars—are facing mounting challenges, from rising business costs to shifting consumer behaviours.

Last August, Revolution Bars had a restructuring plan approved involving 25 branch closures. Just last week, London cocktail chain Simmons entered administration after announcing plans to close four locations.

Laki Kane was contacted for comment.