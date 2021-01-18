Isabelle Jenkins named PWC’s new leader of financial services

Isabelle Jenkins has been named the new leader of financial services for PwC UK after spending 17 years as a partner at the firm.

Jenkins replaces Andrew Kail, who held the role over the last four and a half years. He will take up a new role as the CEO of Legal and General retail retirement in the next few weeks, ending a near 20-year spell with PwC.

Jenkins joined PwC in 1995 and was latterly the firm’s UK banking leader. She has been the global relationship lead for two of the firm’s largest banking clients.

She said: “There is the potential that the next 12 months may again prove challenging, however I am reassured that the strong foundations the financial services sector laid down in 2020 will continue to support the economy at this time.

PwC UK head of market initiatives and industries Dan Schwarzmann added: “Isabelle’s leadership experience and expertise will be invaluable at a time when our clients require support to help them navigate the opportunities available or their challenges they face with speed, imagination and care.”

Elsewhere PwC promoted eight staff to director across its assurance, tax and advisory practices in Scotland.