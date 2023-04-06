Is HS2 holding up the UK’s construction industry? Output up but housebuilding continues to fall

Construction industry: The latest survey also signalled an increase in commercial building work (index at 51.1), although the rate of expansion eased from February’s nine-month high. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Civil engineering rose at its highest level since 2009 in March, according to a leading global index which measures the monthly construction output of the UK economy.

At 50.7 in March, the headline seasonally adjusted S&P Global /CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) – which measures month-on-month changes in total industry activity – was down from 54.6 in February but above the 50.0 no-change threshold for the second month running.

A rise in new orders pushed confidence higher in March, with civil engineering experiencing the fastest rise in business activity, while house building was the weakest-performing area.

Lower volumes of residential building work have now been recorded for four months in a row although across UK construction projects supply conditions improved, reflecting greater availability of construction products and materials, alongside fewer logistics bottlenecks.

The overall improvement in performance was the strongest since November 2009, S&P’s index noted.

Boost for construction from HS2

Survey respondents again cited a boost from work on HS2 infrastructure projects and robust demand for other transport-related construction activity.

Last month it was claimed delays linking up HS2 and Euston will mean extra costs and potentially even higher spending.

The National Audit Office warned ministers in a near 50-page report, looking specifically at the Euston element of the much delayed high-speed line, that a “reset” in 2020 had “not succeeded”.

It said that latest estimate by HS2 Ltd set the cost for the 10-year platform design at Euston at near £5 billion, over £2 billion over-budget.

The latest PMI construction survey also signalled an increase in commercial building work (index at 51.1), although the rate of expansion eased from February’s nine-month high.

Meanwhile, housing activity (index at 44.2) decreased at a sharp and accelerated pace in March. The rate of decline was the fastest since May 2020, with those in the industry often citing fewer tender opportunities due to rising borrowing costs and a subsequent slowdown in new house building projects.



The latest rise was the second fastest since July 2022 and the index also found that greater workloads led to a solid upturn in staff recruitment, with the rate of job creation accelerating to its fastest since last October.

Some construction firms said that elevated wage pressures and shortages of available candidates had acted as a constraint on hiring.

Purchasing activity was unchanged in March, suggesting that improved supply conditions had encouraged them to run down inventories.

No chance of recession?

March’s index also appeared to show the fastest improvement in suppliers’ delivery times for more than 13 years.

Around 46 per cent of the survey panel predict an increase in business activity during the year ahead, while only 11 per cent foresee a reduction. The resulting index reading signalled the strongest degree of positive sentiment since February

Optimism has rebounded strongly from the two-and-a-half year low seen in December, largely reflecting signs of a turnaround in client spending and a more favourable outlook for the wider UK economy.