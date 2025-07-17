This London bar is putting olive oil in everything – from cocktails to ice cream

Focaccia and anchovy plates and olive oil cocktails were served at the opening of London’s first olive oil bar this week

Those who obsess over the flavour notes of olive oil, or reach for the posh versions in the shops, will want to immediately diarise the capital’s latest pop-up, which celebrates the bounty of olive oil with a menu of cocktails and oil tasting sessions.

If they can put olive oil in it, it will be available to try and buy at The OIive Oil Clubhouse, the UK’s first and only dedicated olive oil bar.

The main idea is to try samples of different types of olive oil with paired snacks. The snacks served on opening night included focaccia with anchovy, but the full food menu isn’t yet available. The pop-up should help olive oil lovers get a proper understanding of the variety of flavours and pairings possible (the oil itself can taste grassy, floral, nutty, herby, there’s lots going on).

Away from the actual oil, there’s a dedicated shop, as well as ‘Golden hour’ cocktails on the evenings of the 17 and 24 July, and soft serve ice cream will be served all day on 19 and 20 July.

The pop-up is run by the folks at Citizens of Soil, a membership club (yes, that exists) whose whole idea is that “good soil makes good oil”.

Find the Clubhouse in Notting Hill at 2 Blenheim Crescent, and it’ll be open from 10am to 6pm daily, until 28 July. There’s no booking needed, you can just pop in for a free flight.

