Free Thinking: Can Trump’s trade deal turn the UK economy around?

Here at City AM, we aim to inspire debate and give you all the analysis you need to make the best possible arguments.

In this week’s edition of Free Thinking, City AM Opinion and Features Editor Alys Denby ask if Donald Trump’s free trade deal is the answer to Britain’s economic woes or a political gesture that leaves us worse off?

To discuss this, plus the illusion of National Insurance and the enduring significance of VE Day, Alys is joined by former government advisor, City AM columnist and self-confessed red-faced patriot, James Price.