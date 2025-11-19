IRONSCALES Celebrates Fast Growth with Fourth Consecutive Year on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™

IRONSCALES, the AI-powered email security leader protecting 17,000 global customers from advanced phishing attacks, has secured a spot on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, ranking among North America’s 500 fastest-growing companies. This marks the fourth consecutive year IRONSCALES has made the list, reflecting its rapid growth and ongoing innovation in email security. Over the past three years, IRONSCALES has seen a remarkable growth of 156%.

“This kind of recognition reflects just how urgent and widespread the need for strong email security has become,” said Eyal Benishti, CEO and Founder of IRONSCALES. “With AI-driven threats like deepfakes and multi-channel attacks on the rise, we’re focused on giving people the tools they need to stay one step ahead. Making the Deloitte list again validates the work we’re doing — and pushes us to keep innovating to protect organizations everywhere.”

This year, IRONSCALES introduced major innovations, including the launch of deepfake live protection —an industry-first tool designed to not only identify, but also neutralize, deepfake-driven threats in real time. These AI advancements have strengthened the company’s role as a trusted provider of email security across diverse industries.

A recent survey report commissioned by IRONSCALES, Beyond Detection: The $280K Reality of Deepfake Attacks, found that financial losses from deepfake attacks are substantial, with the mean loss standing at over $280,000. Over 61% of organizations that lost revenue reported losses exceeding $100,000, while nearly a fifth (19%) reported having lost $500,000 or more, proving six-figure losses are now the norm.

As the phishing landscape continues to evolve, IRONSCALES remains committed to advancing email security through AI innovation. With its fourth consecutive appearance on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, the company continues to advance protection capabilities to keep organizations safe.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leader in AI-powered email security protecting over 17,000 global organizations from advanced phishing threats. As the pioneer of adaptive AI, we detect and remediate attacks like business email compromise (BEC), account takeovers (ATO), and deepfake attacks that other solutions miss. By combining the power of AI and continuous human insights, we safeguard inboxes, unburden IT teams, and turn employees into a vital part of cyber defense across enterprises and managed service providers. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. To learn more, visit www.ironscales.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

