Ironman inks record-breaking partnership with Experience Oman

Oman will host the 2029 Ironman 70.3 World Championship as part of the deal

Triathlon brand Ironman has agreed what it believes to be the biggest commercial in the sport’s history with the tourist board of Oman.

The five-year deal is understood to be worth more than $40m (£30m) and will see Experience Oman embark on a multi-faceted partnership with the race organiser.

It will see Muscat host the 2029 Ironman 70.3 World Championship and, from next year, an annual full-distance Ironman race, as well as various branding privileges.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Experience Oman to offer world-class race experiences in the region and showcase the incredible beauty, culture, and history of Oman,” said Ironman CEO Scott DeRue.

“It is truly a unique adventure destination that fits perfectly with our global endurance community. This exciting partnership marks a new chapter as we grow our presence in the region and, through our inspiring and life-changing experiences, bring the rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality of Oman to our athletes globally.”

The deal is the latest to showcase the growing popularity of triathlon, which has seen an influx of investment from the Middle East in particular.

It follows a $40m funding round led by Saudi Arabia’s Surj Sports Investment in the Professional Triathletes Organisation. The PTO runs the T100 Triathlon World Tour, which culminates in Qatar in a partnership that began last year.

Ironman deal part of Oman’s Vision 2040

Oman has staged Ironman-organised races since 2018 but its new deal sees it increase its footprint in the sport.

It is part of the country’s Vision 2040 programme and will, it hopes, boost its reputation as a destination for mass-participation sports tourism.

“The Ironman 70.3 World Championship triathlon is the pinnacle event of middle-distance triathlon, and continues to captivate athletes and fans of the sport around the world,” added DeRue.

“Each year, we receive tremendous interest from host cities across the globe, all looking for the opportunity to bring this prestigious event and celebration of the human spirit to their communities.

“We are confident that Muscat will deliver an incredible race experience that inspires our global community of 6,000-plus World Championship athletes to perform at their very best.”