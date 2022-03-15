Irish Banker Sir Gerhard looks hard to oppose

Sir Gerhard won last year’s Champion Bumper

Bill Esdaile’s 1-2-3

Sir Gerhard Journey With Me Stage Star

WHEN the Willie Mullins-trained SIR GERHARD beat Gordon Elliott’s Three Stripe Life over two miles in a Grade One at the Dublin Racing Festival, the majority felt that they would be locking horns again in a rematch at Cheltenham in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

However, here we are just over five weeks later, and the pair are stepping up five furlongs in the supposedly calmer waters of the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

Sir Gerhard, last season’s Champion Bumper winner, has looked top class in two starts over hurdles this campaign making an ultra-impressive debut at Leopardstown on Boxing Day.

Mullins then threw him in at the deep end at the Dublin Racing Festival and, despite not jumping brilliantly, he was still well on top late on.

The seven-year-old son of Jeremy is a best-priced 8/11 with William Hill to land the opener on Day Two and I’d be very surprised if he didn’t get the job done.

In fact, the extra distance may just help him, and I expect him to be ridden with plenty of restraint this time around.

It is hard to see Three Stripe Life reversing their Leopardstown running although if he can brush up his hurdling and eradicate the silly mistakes, he may get closer.

The negative for him would be any significant rain putting an emphasis on stamina as he could get a little weary late on.

He weakened in the closing stages of the Champion Bumper last season, and I just worry this extra five furlongs may be his undoing.

The biggest danger to the favourite looks sure to be JOURNEY WITH ME who represents the same connections that won this 12 months ago with Bob Olinger.

Unlike Sir Gerhard and Three Stripe Life, the six-year-old looks all about stamina and he is a real galloper who won his point-to-point over three miles.

In fact, there was talk of him stepping up to that trip for Friday’s Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle so this intermediate distance will prove no bother.

The concern is whether he has the gears to mix it with the likes of Sir Gerhard, but the more emphasis placed on stamina the better his chance.

Admittedly, he was a bit workmanlike at Navan last time, but he still pulled out enough on bad ground to get the job done.

Don’t forget he had previously beaten Minella Crooner and Kilcruit at Leopardstown on his debut and that form has worked out really well since with the former winning a Grade One last time.

He can be backed at 7/1 each-way in several places and at that price makes plenty of appeal.

If conditions were to dramatically deteriorate, then Willie Mullins’ Whatdeawant could go well as he is another who stays really strongly and relishes bad ground.

Don’t forget that he is owned by the sponsors and this race would have been the plan for some time.

Looking at the home challenge and our best chance of success looks to be Paul Nicholls’ STAGE STAR who has won all three of his starts over hurdles.

He was really good in the Grade One Challow Hurdle at Newbury over Christmas proving he stays this trip and loves soft ground.

That performance proved he has a serious engine, and he will gallop all the way to the line.

This time last year Nicholls saddled Bravemansgame in this contest and he had labelled him the ‘new Denman’ in the build up to his clash with Bob Olinger.

We all know that he was brushed aside with embarrassing ease that day so the master of Ditcheat has understandably been a little more reserved this time around.

That said, I suspect he is actually brimming with confidence inside and relishing the opportunity to gain his revenge.

Whether he is good enough to shake up the likes of Sir Gerhard is questionable, but if it turns into a slog, he is one to have on your side.

I Am Maximus represents Nicky Henderson, but he was comprehensively outstayed by Hillcrest here on New Year’s Day and is stepping up slightly in trip too.