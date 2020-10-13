iPhone 12: Apple unveils its first 5G compatible phone

Apple has unveiled its first 5G compatible mobile phone – the iPhone 12 – in a move that chief executive Tim Cook said was the “beginning of a new era”.

The California tech giant also debuted a new HomePod Mini smart speaker. It will hope the new products can sustain the meteoric rise that has seen shares soar more than 60 per cent this year.

“Today is the beginning of a new era for iPhone,” Cook said in an empty theatre in Apple’s Cupertino, California headquarters. “Today we’re bringing 5G to iPhone.”

Apple’s annual events are a key part of the technology calendar. But the coronavirus pandemic pushed this one back by a month.

Covid has posed little threat to Apple’s business model, however. It has boomed this year as people stuck inside have turned to its products to be entertained, to stay in touch with each other, and to work.

5G iPhone 12 excites tech world

Apple’s first 5G iPhone has been eagerly awaited. The company set the tech world abuzz when it unveiled the phrase “Hi, Speed” as the tagline for this year’s event.

The new phone features flat sides, similar to the iPhone 5. Its 6.1-inch display is the same size at the iPhone 11’s.

Apple said the phone is stronger than its predecessors. It will have a “ceramic shield” glass cover to resist cracks when dropped.

Ru Bhikha, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, said yesterday that the iPhone 12 opens up new opportunities for Apple in the UK.

“The iPhone 12 is the first 5G-capable handset from Apple, and its arrival opens up almost half of the UK’s smartphone market to the new technology,” he said.

Apple’s new HomePod Mini is just 8.5cm tall. The magic eight ball-shaped device will deliver “amazing sound [and] a world-class intelligent assistant,” Apple promised.