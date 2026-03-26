iOPEX Recognized for Outcome-driven Enterprise Transformation in HFS Horizons: Agentic Services, 2026 Report

iOPEX Technologies, a leader in agentic AI and automation-led enterprise transformation delivering Intelligence as a Service, announced it has been recognized as a Horizon 2 Enterprise Innovator in the HFS Horizons: Agentic Services, 2026 report — a comprehensive assessment of global service providers on their ability to deliver agentic AI at enterprise scale.

HFS Research’s assessment evaluated each provider across value proposition, execution, go-to-market strategy, and measurable client impact. As highlighted in the report, iOPEX empowers enterprises to overcome manual inefficiencies, fragmented systems, and barriers to AI adoption. By orchestrating multi-agent systems, iOPEX’s Intelligence as a Service approach connects front, middle, and back-office workflows through a phased framework of intelligent workflow transformation, agent development, and continuous optimization to drive efficiency, system unification, and compliant innovation.

“The enterprises winning with AI today are the ones where an always-on intelligence layer is embedded into operations, not layered on top of it. At iOPEX, we’ve built our entire approach around that conviction: Intelligence as a Service, outcomes as a commitment, and cost that declines every quarter for clients. This recognition from HFS affirms our structurally different approach to transforming enterprise business functions with embedded intelligence,” commented Shiva Ramani, Founder & CEO, iOPEX Technologies.

“iOPEX is bringing domain expertise, technical acumen, and a strong win-win gain-sharing game to agentic services. And, as you’d expect of the firm’s Ops DNA, a robust framework for AgentOps,” added David Cushman, Executive Research Leader, HFS Research.

At the core of iOPEX’s delivery model is ElevAIte, the productized foundation of Intelligence as a Service and a comprehensive suite of domain-focused Command Agents for CX, Field Service, Infrastructure, Security, Platform, Sales, Marketing, and Finance operations. And what sets iOPEX apart is its strong domain expertise, governance, and alignment with business outcomes, as validated in the report.

To access the report and learn more about iOPEX’s agentic offerings, click here.

About iOPEX

iOPEX Technologies is a new-generation agentic AI and automation-led enterprise transformation partner headquartered in San Jose, California. At the intersection of enterprise operations, agentic AI, and intelligent automation, we deliver Intelligence as a Service. Over 70 global brands trust iOPEX as a strategic partner to turn AI into results that scale. We help clients accelerate enterprise transformation without endless consulting cycles by embedding intelligence directly into workflows. Contact us at www.iopex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260326328053/en/

Contact

Media contact: mediarelations@iopex.com

Abstract

iOPEX Technologies, announced it has been recognized as a Horizon 2 Enterprise Innovator in the HFS Horizons: Agentic Services, 2026 report.

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