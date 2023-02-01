Ion Markets cyber attack disrupts derivatives trading

Financial data group Ion Markets suffered a cyber attack yesterday, according to reports, which caused disruption to derivatives trading.

The attack was “contained to a specific environment” and “all the affected servers are disconnected” Ion Markets said, according to a Financial Times report.

A statement made by US trade association Future Industry Association (FIA) said that it was “aware” that the Dublin based data group had suffered “network issues caused by a cyber incident on certain ION Group systems”.

The FIA said that it is working with impacted members, including clearing firms and exchanges, as well as market regulators, to “assess the extent of the impact on trading, processing, and clearing”.