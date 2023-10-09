Cyber attack hits electronics firm Volex

A cyber attack has hit electronic manufacturer Volex, opening the door to unauthorised access to some of its IT systems.

The AIM-listed British company said it is not expecting any “material” financial impact from the incident but shares dropped over four per cent on Monday morning

After discovering the breach of certain IT systems and data at multiple sites globally, Volex employed unnamed third party specialist consultants to discover the extent of the harm caused.

They will also deliver an incident response plan for the 131-year-old company, which has remained operational in all its 27 manufacturing locations across 24 countries.

It said the cyber breach has caused “minimal disruption” to production and the firm is still trading with customers and suppliers.

The company said it will provide an update on the situation “when appropriate”.

Headquartered in the UK, Volex’s primary markets are Europe, North America and Asia.