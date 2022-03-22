Cyber security firm Kape has soaring revenue and profits after high-profile acquisitions

Cyber security

Leading cyber security firm Kape reported a near 90 per cent increase in revenue following a series of high-profile acquisitions this year.

The company announced its final results for 2021 on Tuesday, reporting it brought in $230m (£175m), an increase from $122m (£92m) the previous year.

This comes after it completed the acquisition of online privacy brands ExpressVPN for $925m (£704m) and Webselenese for $155m (£118m).

Kape’s operating profit increased almost 240 per cent to $38m (£28m), from $10m (£7.6m) the previous year.

“Having delivered both a record financial performance and completed the most ambitious acquisition programme in our history” Ido Erlichman, Kape’s chief executive, said he was “immensely proud.”

“Whilst we remain ever vigilant of the broader macro-economic outlook, we firmly believe our products fit at the heart of the broader cybersecurity arena, which has increased importance to the global community.”