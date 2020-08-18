IoD chair resigns after less than two years in the role

The chair of business advocacy group the Institute of Directors (IoD) has resigned after less than two years in the role.

Charlotte Valeur took the job after its former chair Barbara Judge quit after a row over alleged racism, sexism and bullying.

Read more: IoD seeks to move on from scandal with new director general

However, Valeur has now resigned less than two years into her three year contract.

The IoD said Valeur resigned as “she feels unable to continue to devote the required time and commitment that the role demands”.

The IoD recently announced proposals for a significant restructure to deal with the impact of Covid-19 on the organisation.

Valeur said in a statement: “In recent months it has become clear that the IoD is going through a stage in its evolution where it is likely to need increasing levels of hands on involvement from its chair, and more than was anticipated by either myself or the council when I took on the role.

“I will find it difficult to provide this amount of time during the pandemic being resident in Jersey and in a vulnerable household. It is with regret therefore that I have decided to step aside to allow the IoD to appoint a chair with more time available.”

The IoD has appointed John Watson, a member of the board and chair of the audit and risk committee, as interim chair until a permanent replacement can be found.

Valuer revealed last month she had been diagnosed as autistic.

She was also central to a new campaign launched by the IoD in June focused on corporate governance, an area in which she specialises.

Valeur, who founded private equity firm Brook Street Partners in 2003, has a background in finance with stints at Societe Generale, BNP-Paribas and SG Warburg.

She founded her own firm – the Global Governance Group – that specialises in corporate governance.

Read more: Institute of Directors appoints new chair as its bids to move away from racism scandal

Valeur joined the IoD in 2018 after its previous chair Judge left after being accused of racism and bullying, claims she denied.

The row also led to the resignations of its director general and its deputy chair.