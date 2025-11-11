Investor Day: “TITAN Forward 2029” Growth plan

Titan SA (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces that it is hosting today an Investor Day in Athens, Greece, where executives and members of the management team will present “TITAN Forward 2029,” TITAN’s new strategic growth plan. The plan positions TITAN for its next phase of growth, while delivering sustained long-term value for shareholders. TITAN Forward 2029 focuses on building a future-ready Group by accelerating growth in core business, expanding its alternative cementitious materials platform, and investing in new technologies and digital capabilities. These initiatives are reinforced by an agile operating model and underpinned by a dynamic, fit-for-purpose decentralised organisation. During today’s event, management will elaborate on the Group’s strategic priorities and execution roadmap, as well as present the growth targets for the period 2025–2029.

Over the past three years, TITAN has successfully implemented its “Building for Green Growth 2026” plan, focused on strengthening its portfolio in core markets. The Group has made significant progress in strengthening market positions while delivering top of class returns. In addition, Titan increased its operational performance, achieved key milestones in sustainability and executed 15 bolt-on acquisitions and joint venture partnerships. Having successfully met its previous financial targets one year in advance, building on strong foundations, TITAN is now seizing the opportunity to further grow value in its markets. With a strong operating free cash flow and additional firepower thanks to a robust Balance Sheet, TITAN will be able to deploy more than €3bn investments in growth. “TITAN Forward 2029” sets out the following strategic priorities:

1. Deliver above-market Growth in Core Business

TITAN aims to drive robust growth in its core business by expanding cement capacity – particularly in its growing U.S. markets – while creating value by advancing carbon management initiatives in Europe. Additional investments in operational efficiency across industrial, decarbonization and digital domains, combined with accelerated bolt-on acquisitions in aggregates, will further strengthen market positions, expand the margins and support sustainable, long-term value creation.

2. Expand the Alternative Cementitious Materials Platform

TITAN will scale an integrated global platform of alternative materials by enhancing sourcing and trading capabilities, pursuing targeted investments and partnerships across existing and new geographies, and leveraging proprietary technologies. This expansion aims to broaden the Group’s offering both upstream in cement as well as downstream in concrete applications and pivot the business model.

3. Innovate on Low-Carbon Products and Scale Next-Generation technologies and Solutions

TITAN will accelerate innovation in low-clinker, low-carbon products, scale up its precast platform in both Europe and the U.S., and advance the exploration of zero-carbon clinker through Carbon Capture Storage value chain technologies under a project in Greece. These initiatives address evolving customer needs, support the transition towards new value pools, and reinforce TITAN’s position as a pioneer in sustainable building materials with two regional innovation hubs in Athens and Miami and a Center for Advanced Technologies, which is currently being set up in Patras, Greece.

TITAN’s Forward 2029 targets for the period are:

Annual Sales growth of 6-8%, with the ambition of reaching €4bn by 2029, of which Alternative Cementitious Materials is to reach 10% of Group Sales

Annual EBITDA growth of 11-13%, with the ambition of reaching €1bn by 2029, including efficiencies from industrial, decarbonization and digital of €100m per year, achieving an EBITDA margin improvement of 250-300bps over the period

Earnings per share (EPS) to increase to €5-€6 per share

Return on (Average) Capital Employed of 15-17%

Leverage ratio (Net Debt to EBITDA) in the range of 1.5x – 2.0x

Returns to shareholders will total ca. €500 million during the period

Marcel Cobuz, Chair of the Group Executive Committee

“We are proud to unveil TITAN Forward 2029, our new growth plan that builds on the robust progress and achievements of recent years. With a clear focus on value growth in our attractive US and Europe markets through innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence focused on low clinker materials and products, we are positioning TITAN to capture the next wave of growth and deliver top of class long-term returns. This plan is fully endorsed by our Board and long-term core shareholding family, and our teams are fully engaged in the execution. Our commitment is to lead the way in building materials solutions and to shape a future-ready TITAN that thrives in a rapidly evolving world.’’

The agenda of the 2025 Investor Day includes presentations of strategic initiatives, and US and Europe-focused discussions, as well as the impact of new technologies and decarbonization on the financial trajectory. The speakers’ list includes: Dimitri Papalexopoulos, Alexandra Papalexopoulou and Leonidas Canellopoulos, Members of the Board and of the core shareholding family, Marcel Cobuz and Group Executive Committee members: Bill Zarkalis, Yanni Paniaras, Jean-Philippe Benard, Antonis Kyrkos, Samir Cairae, Michael Colakides, and John Ioannou.

The presentation and a replay of the event will be available on the Group’s website at https:/ir.titanmaterials.com/en/investor-information/investor-day

For further information, please contact Spyros Kamizoulis, Head of Investor Relations at +30 210 2591 257

About Titan Group

TITAN Group is a Belgium-registered company and a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and serves customers in over 25 markets, on four continents. It holds prominent positions in the United States, Europe – including Greece, the Balkans, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France – and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With more than 120 years of history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO₂ reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris, and the Athens Exchange, and its US business is listed on the NYSE. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com.

