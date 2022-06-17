Investigation launched into disabled passenger’s death at Gatwick

Gatwick said staff shortages didn’t play a part in the incident. (Image credit: Gatwick Airport)

An investigation was launched today into the death of a disabled passenger at Gatwick.

The man reportedly fell down an escalator on his way to the terminal after he got off without help, a source told the Sun.

Easyjet – which confirmed the death in a statement on Wednesday – said members of staff provided medical assistance on the scene but the unnamed passenger passed away later.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time,” the airline added.

According to a Gatwick spokesperson, staff shortages did not play a part in the incident, which occurred while staff were helping to disembark three other passengers with restricted mobility.

“Staff shortages were not a factor in this incident as has been claimed,” the airport said.

“It is normal for one staff member to disembark three passengers who require assistance by taking them one at a time the short distance to the waiting buggy.”

The incident comes as the Civil Aviation Authority reported an increase in the number of “significant service failings” at airports.