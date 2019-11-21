Investec has reported a drop in profit before tax for the first half “against challenging market conditions”, as the Anglo-South African business group prepares to spin off its asset management business next year.

The figures

Pre-tax profit fell just over ten per cent to £349m for the six months to 30 September.

Investec’s return on equity decreased from 14.2 per cent to 13.1 per cent, while its cost to income ratio rose slightly from 67.2 per cent to 67.3 per cent. The company said it was “committed to improving” the ratios.

The group reported basic earnings per share of 24.7p, down from 27.6p for the same period last year.

Its asset management division generation inflows of £3.2bn during the first half, helping to boost Investec’s third party assets under management 6.4 per cent to £117.9bn.

Investec’s UK specialist bank recorded a 18.9 per cent fall in adjusted operating profit, due in part to lower investment banking fees and weaker market conditions. The division cut just over nine per cent of its operating costs during the period.

Investec announced an interim dividend of 11p per share, the same as the previous year’s figure.

Why it’s interesting



Investec is preparing to demerge its asset management division from its banking business to allow the company to become a “focused, independent asset manager” as well as seeking “better client outcomes and growth”.



The demerger is set to be completed in the first quarter of 2020. Although the split has gained regulatory approval, it still needs the consent of Investec shareholders.



The company announced this week that the asset manager would be rebranded as Ninety One once the process closes, which it said “reflects the heritage of the firm” as Investec launched its asset management business in 1991.

What Investec said



“In spite of the challenging economic environment in which we operate, we are pleased to report further growth in assets under management, customer deposits and the loan book,” said chief executives Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit.

"The preparations for the demerger of Investec Asset Management (becoming Ninety One) are on schedule,” the pair added.



“Profitable and sustainable growth with improved cost control remain priorities. We are committed to our stated objective to simplify, focus and grow for the long term, in the interest of all our stakeholders."



