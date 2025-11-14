Intuit’s All-in-One Platform Introduces a Virtual Team of AI Agents to Help UK Businesses Increase Efficiency and Growth

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, has today announced the global availability of AI agents on Intuit’s All-in-One platform, creating a more powerful and automated QuickBooks experience designed to deliver time savings, greater efficiency, insights and value for customers. The company also released a new report which highlights the benefits of AI-driven solutions for business growth.

Now available to QuickBooks customers in the United Kingdom, a proactive team of AI agents and trusted human experts deliver an automated experience across essential financial pillars—including growing and managing customers, accounting, finance, and VAT, all within the Intuit platform. Together this virtual team automates time-consuming tasks, streamlines collaboration and workflows and surfaces insights and recommendations that enable smarter, faster business decisions. Businesses can save up to 12 hours a month* with simplified day-to-day operations across accounting, projects, customer management, and financial analysis.

The virtual team of AI agents in QuickBooks will work together across the Intuit platform to handle repetitive tasks, and support collaboration between business owners and their accounting professionals. These include:

Accounting Agent: Automates bookkeeping and categorisation to help keep accounts clean and accurate. It identifies anomalies early, while facilitating seamless collaboration with your accounting professional.

Automates bookkeeping and categorisation to help keep accounts clean and accurate. It identifies anomalies early, while facilitating seamless collaboration with your accounting professional. Customer Agent: Helps you find leads directly from your inbox, prioritises high-value opportunities, drafts personalised responses, books meetings, and tracks opportunities across the full sales cycle.

Helps you find leads directly from your inbox, prioritises high-value opportunities, drafts personalised responses, books meetings, and tracks opportunities across the full sales cycle. Finance Agent: Helps you deliver comprehensive financial summaries, including profit and loss, cash flow and balance sheets.

Helps you deliver comprehensive financial summaries, including profit and loss, cash flow and balance sheets. Project Management Agent: Accelerates setup by helping to auto-fill key details for draft projects, and reducing the need for manual data entry.

Accelerates setup by helping to auto-fill key details for draft projects, and reducing the need for manual data entry. VAT AI Agent (Beta): Helps customers stay compliant by flagging for review differences between income on the Profit and Loss statement, and net sales amounts on the VAT return. It also suggests likely causes for these differences, and proposes solutions.

These new experiences delivered by the new AI agents and trusted experts are accompanied by a completely redesigned and personalised QuickBooks web layout. The homepage is transformed into a striking display of customisable widgets with a powerful business feed that shows real-time intelligent insights, recommendations, and summarises the workflows and tasks completed by the AI agents. Customers can seamlessly collaborate with their trusted experts, connect to additional Intuit products, services, and third-party apps to truly realise the benefits and power of Intuit’s All-in-One platform.

A new Intuit report launched today, entitled The Growth Gap, reveals why this evolution matters. In the UK, 58% of small and medium-sized business growth potential goes unrealised, held back by inefficiencies and decision fatigue. A stronger ability to execute these opportunities could lift revenues across the UK SMB economy by 7.9% annually, representing an uplift of £121,272 on average per company**.

Optimism remains high amongst SMB leaders, yet much of that ambition becomes trapped in daily operational drag. The Growth Gap report reveals that three in four UK SMBs have abandoned new growth generating ideas multiple times in the past year. Held back by inefficiencies, and decision fatigue, UK SMB leaders report losing nearly a full working day (6.6 hours) each week switching between disconnected tools, and 40% say they remain tied up in daily operations, with only 5% feeling confident delegating**.

The study defines a Growth Readiness Scorecard, exposing a clear line between firms ready to grow and those struggling to keep pace. 39% of UK firms received high-readiness scores, making them agile, data-driven, and strategically flexible converters of growth. However 27% remain in the low-readiness category, described by Intuit as ‘overstretched operators, confident in their ambitions but lacking the capabilities to execute them. They rely on manual processes and individual effort.’ The Growth Readiness Scorecard provides a benchmark for SMBs in prioritising what to fix first and what to automate**.

Intuit’s Growth Gap study found that 80% of UK SMB leaders believe AI could help them delegate more effectively while maintaining oversight. This represents what Intuit calls the AI Dividend: the productivity, focus, and confidence regained when technology automates the tasks that can slow businesses down.

Ciarán Quilty, Senior Vice-President for International at Intuit said: “Ambition is abundant, but the path to execution remains obstructed by everyday complexity. The challenge isn’t ambition itself, but the systems required to turn it into progress. When routine work is automated, time and visibility returns – giving leaders the insights they need, and the confidence to act with conviction.”

Leigh Thomas, Vice President EMEA at Intuit, said: “When combined with an overload of apps that don’t talk to each other, businesses are finding it increasingly difficult to sustain meaningful growth. We believe inefficiency is the hidden tax on growth and AI is the great rebalancer of that. The Intuit platform recognises the real pressures facing businesses today. With QuickBooks on the Intuit platform, we support businesses in bridging the gap between the opportunities they identify and the ones they are able to seize. By combining trusted human expertise and agentic AI, we streamline how businesses operate day-to-day, giving them the tools, and the time, to scale. Automation where it counts, human where it matters.”

Harry Pill, Founder of Freshcut Video said: “The Intuit AI agents are really exciting for me, because QuickBooks has got so much of my business data from years and years of work, but I’m not really qualified to make much of it. So the fact that they can bring it all together paints a nice picture for me that I can understand, and I can take those insights forward to make good decisions and hopefully keep growing the business.”

Aaron Patrick, Head of Accounts at Boffix said: “The Intuit platform marks a genuine reset for how accountants can deliver value. It’s cleaner, faster, and more adaptable across every device — making it easier to train teams, onboard clients, and scale confidently. What excites me most is how Intuit is unlocking true business advisory potential for accountants within QuickBooks. With AI agents now able to automate time sinks, like reconciliations or data clean-up, we can spend more time helping clients understand why their numbers change, not just what the numbers are. The integration across QuickBooks, Mailchimp, and the wider Intuit ecosystem means we can finally connect financial insight with business activity — redefining what it means to be an accountant in the age of AI.”

* 45% of customers save 12 hours each month on monthly bookkeeping with the new AI-powered bank feed. Based on a survey commissioned by Intuit of QuickBooks Online customers in the US using the new AI-powered bank feed features as of April 2025.

** See about the study.

About the Study

This research is conducted in partnership with Dr Chris Brauer, Director of Innovation, Goldsmiths, University of London between September and October 2025. Dr Brauer’s research team included Research Director Dr Jennifer Barth and a core group of economists, psychologists, data and social scientists from UK-based research firm Symmetry Insights. They used a mixed method approach to build a model and scorecard of the growth gap. Censuswide surveys of 1200 small and medium business leaders across each of the UK, AUS and Canada (n=3600) were conducted in September 2025.

