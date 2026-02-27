Intruder Recognized as a 2026 G2 Best UK Software Company

Intruder, a leader in exposure management, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards, placing 40th on the Best UK Software Companies list out of over 3,000 total vendors. G2 users consistently praise Intruder’s product for its ease of use and intuitive interface.

As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

“The fact that this award is based on the satisfaction of our customers makes us especially proud,” said Chris Wallis, CEO and founder of Intruder. “Our commitment to delivering a truly innovative security solution coupled with an industry-leading customer experience is validated by this recognition. Intruder enters the year with considerable momentum and remains dedicated to evolving our platform to make life easier for overstretched security teams.”

The G2 Best UK Software Company award accompanies a standout year for Intruder, expanding annual recurring revenue growth by 81% for the enterprise customer segment. The company also added over 300 new customers, and expanded platform capabilities with the launch of GregAI and Cloud Security Posture Management.

To learn more, view G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.

Q&A: Intruder Awarded G2’s 2026 Best Software Award

Q: How did G2 select Intruder for the 2026 Best Software Awards?

A: Using G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data, G2 scores “satisfaction” within each category and averages those scores across each vendor’s product portfolio.

Q: How did Intruder score amongst competitors?

A: Intruder placed 40th in G2’s Best UK Software Companies list out of over 3,000 total vendors.

About Intruder

Intruder’s exposure management platform helps lean security teams stop breaches before they start by proactively discovering attack surface weaknesses. By unifying attack surface management, cloud security and continuous vulnerability management in one intuitive platform, Intruder makes it easy to stay secure by cutting through the noise and complexity. Founded in 2015 by Chris Wallis, a former ethical hacker turned corporate blue teamer, Intruder is now protecting over 3,000 companies worldwide. Learn more at https://intruder.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260227188381/en/

Contact

Press Contact

Treble PR

Jim Cameron

Intruder@treblepr.com

Company Logo