Interserve chief executive Debbie White set to step down next month

The chief executive of outsourcer Interserve is reportedly stepping down at the end of the year, shortly after leading a restructuring that brought the company back from the brink.

Debbie White, who has been chief executive at Interserve since 2017, is set to leave the company next month, Sky News reported.

Her exit will come as the company unveils a reorganisation that will leave each of its three main divisions with its own managing director and chairman.

The shake-up will lead to a break-up of the group over the medium-term, Sky reported.

White’s exit is set to be announced by the company tomorrow.

It follows a pre-pack administration in March that led to the company being delisted from the stock exchange and taken over by its lenders.

Interserve employs more than 40,000 people in the UK and around 60,000 worldwide with annual revenue of close to £3bn.

The company is one of the UK’s largest outsourcers, with major contracts to clean buildings owned by the BBC and maintain British Army bases overseas.

Interserve declined to comment.

