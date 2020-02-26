Internet research boosts pay as Londoners turn to online learning

Internet research drives as much as 10 per cent of the UK’s economic output, new figures have revealed, as proactive Londoners use online resources to learn new skills and boost their efficiency.



More than 80 per cent of the capital’s workforce use online learning to help with work at least once a month, while 70 per cent of Londoners say the practice makes them more efficient, according to new research by Google and think tank Demos.



The report revealed that workers’ hunger for knowledge and self-improvement is directly impacting salaries and professional progression.



Just under a third of the UK working population has used internet-based learning to help raise their pay, according to the research. This resulted in a median pay rise of £2 per hour — equivalent to £3,640 per year for a 35-hour week.



In addition, one in three respondents said they had used internet research to help them land a new job.



Online research, which is predominantly carried out through search engines and video, also remains largely the preserve of self-motivated employees.



Just 18 per cent of people said they have carried out online learning at the suggestion or requirement of their employer, suggesting that businesses could benefit from encouraging proactive behaviour from staff.



“Skills and productivity are vital to the growth of the UK economy,” said Ronan Harris, managing director of Google UK & Ireland.



“Given the ubiquitous nature of internet access, we are continuously taking on board and sharing knowledge with those around us and it’s important that we continue to do so to fully harness the benefits of online learning throughout the UK.”

