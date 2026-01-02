Interactive Brokers’ Individual and Hedge Fund Clients Outperformed the S&P 500 on Average in 2025

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced that its clients outperformed the S&P 500 Index in 2025, reflecting the benefits of cost efficiency, execution quality, and broad access to global markets.

In 2025, Interactive Brokers’ individual clients achieved an average return of 19.20%, compared with the 17.9% return of the S&P 500 Index. During the same period, Interactive Brokers’ hedge fund clients achieved an average return of 28.91%, outperforming the index by approximately 11 percentage points.

These results demonstrate how Interactive Brokers helps enhance client returns across the investment lifecycle. Global market access enables clients to allocate capital across various regions and asset classes, while lower trading and financing costs, along with efficient execution, help IBKR investors retain more of their returns over time.

“Investment returns are not just about picking the right trades. They are influenced by the costs you pay, the prices you get, and how efficiently your capital is put to work,” said Thomas Peterffy, Founder and Chairman of Interactive Brokers. “When investors pay less in fees and trade with efficient execution, those advantages add up and compound over time. All of this is more evidence that the best-informed investors choose Interactive Brokers.”

How Interactive Brokers Helped Support Client Success in 2025:

Interest on uninvested cash

IBKR clients have access to advanced order types, smart routing, and institutional-quality trading tools that support efficient execution, transparency, and disciplined risk management.

IBKR is Nasdaq-listed, a member of the S&P 500, and serves more than 4 million clients worldwide, with over $750 billion in client assets.

The best-informed investors choose Interactive Brokers.

To learn more about how IBKR helps clients invest efficiently, visit:

Returns shown are based on aggregate data for Interactive Brokers accounts meeting minimum thresholds as of January 1, 2025 ($50,000 for individual accounts and $1,000,000 for hedge fund accounts). Results may vary significantly among clients. Comparisons to the S&P 500 are for informational purposes only.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a member of the S&P 500. Its affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and forecast contracts around the clock on over 160 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron’s, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

